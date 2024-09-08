Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $119.32 Million Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,677 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $119,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in NICE by 5,255.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NICE by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,699,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.64.

NICE opened at $159.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.58 and a 200-day moving average of $202.00. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. NICE had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

