Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,100,135 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 527.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100,135 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Citigroup worth $158,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,139.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48,484 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 10.7% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 994,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,107,000 after buying an additional 96,282 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 177,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.25. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.