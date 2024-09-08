Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Shares Down 0.4%

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$48.31 and last traded at C$48.69. Approximately 2,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.90.
Accelleron Industries Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.30.
Accelleron Industries Company Profile
Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.
