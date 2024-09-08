Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.39

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.39 and traded as low as C$4.10. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$4.10, with a volume of 600 shares.

Accord Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.38. The company has a market cap of C$35.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.96 million during the quarter. Accord Financial had a negative net margin of 58.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

Further Reading

