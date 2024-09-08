ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,793 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in ADT by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 29,579,797 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $198,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,406,307 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $237,930,000 after buying an additional 3,427,575 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth approximately $22,667,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 8,206.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,228,796 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $21,698,000 after buying an additional 3,189,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.54. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

