Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.25.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.47. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $119.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,316,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $2,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.