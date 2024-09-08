Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Trading Down 2.1%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 10,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 41,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 5.13%.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

