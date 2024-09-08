Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.76 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $82.61 million and $3.76 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,251,700,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,251,700,888.4863095 with 604,685,697.0332108 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.52173825 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $4,997,579.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

