AIA Group Limited (AAGIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on October 7th

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2009 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
AIA Group Stock Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS AAGIY opened at $28.00 on Friday. AIA Group has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $38.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72.
About AIA Group
