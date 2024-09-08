Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,485 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SS&C Technologies worth $37,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 468,190 shares of company stock valued at $34,031,675. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

