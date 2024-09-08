Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $48.38 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,357 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $48,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after buying an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,956,000 after buying an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $478,594,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

