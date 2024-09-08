Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for 1.9% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $67,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,533.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,670.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,566.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,546.75.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.