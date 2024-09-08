Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 784,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,390 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy comprises 1.3% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $44,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 24.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 38.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

ES stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

