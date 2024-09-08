Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Steph & Co. grew its position in Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

