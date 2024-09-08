Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 23,726 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,726 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.31% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $40,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4,195.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.94.

NSA opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

