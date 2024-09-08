Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 625 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,772 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $20,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,823,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,501,768,000 after buying an additional 429,528 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shell by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,180,000 after purchasing an additional 772,736 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,910 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 1.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,446,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,989,000 after buying an additional 28,818 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Shell by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 993,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average is $70.36. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $211.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

