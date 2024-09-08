Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 76 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.7 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $611.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $622.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

