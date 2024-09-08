Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,621 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,158 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,585,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,465,000 after buying an additional 723,830 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after buying an additional 662,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,282,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average of $94.27. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $98.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

