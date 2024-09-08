Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0228 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $227.84 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008959 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,229.96 or 1.00628899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00013394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007967 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02223138 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $4,571,905.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

