ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $305.04 on Friday. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.44. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

