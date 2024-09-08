Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Shares Down 10.5%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.36. 194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.
Aperam Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72.
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Aperam S.A. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aperam Dividend Announcement
Aperam Company Profile
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aperam
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.