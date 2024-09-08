Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Acquired by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 94.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth $2,892,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,642,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,428,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $120.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.44 and a 1 year high of $187.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

