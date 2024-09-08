Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $60.46 Million Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lessened its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Diebold Nixdorf makes up about 68.8% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $60,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBD. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,409,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 252,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 226.25% and a net margin of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $939.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.30 million. Research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Timko bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $54,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,557.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CFO Thomas S. Timko purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $54,194.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,557.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $46,667.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,650 shares of company stock valued at $141,935. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

