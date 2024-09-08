Ark One Day Volume Reaches $6.31 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 1% against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $52.92 million and $6.31 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000858 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001395 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001410 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,308,876 coins and its circulating supply is 183,308,002 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.