Arlington Partners LLC Grows Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.32. 2,531,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,512. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -77.28 and a beta of 1.94. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,207.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $77,531.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,562.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,971 shares of company stock worth $10,314,285 in the last three months. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

