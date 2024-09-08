Arlington Trust Co LLC Purchases 449 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,498,000 after buying an additional 1,270,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,497 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,602,000 after purchasing an additional 839,744 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $191.23 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $196.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

