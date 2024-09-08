Arlington Trust Co LLC Sells 73 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.6% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total transaction of $13,256,464.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,778,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,286,847,046.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 737,410 shares of company stock worth $669,719,100. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $902.71 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $895.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $827.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $857.94 billion, a PE ratio of 132.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

