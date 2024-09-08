ARPA Price Tops $0.0349 on Top Exchanges (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One ARPA token can now be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ARPA has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. ARPA has a total market cap of $50.89 million and $9.31 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.03499324 USD and is up 3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $4,367,968.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

