Asset Dedication LLC Buys 871 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,470,000 after purchasing an additional 722,159 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,575,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,839,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $167.42 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $172.98. The company has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.81 and its 200 day moving average is $161.67.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.