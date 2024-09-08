Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.67.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $289.51 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $208.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald's Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

