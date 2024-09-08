Asset Dedication LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.2 %

NOW stock opened at $825.04 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $863.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $799.33 and its 200-day moving average is $762.85. The firm has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

