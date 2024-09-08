Asset Dedication LLC Has $5.97 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Umpqua Bank lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 2,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 18.9% during the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.28.
Amgen Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of AMGN opened at $320.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.25.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.