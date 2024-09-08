Asset Dedication LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,103 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCU. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,118.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 322,113 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,000.

NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

