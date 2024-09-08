Asset Dedication LLC Sells 156 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,514 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in American Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

NYSE AXP opened at $244.06 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $261.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.15. The company has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

