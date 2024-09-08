AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target Raised to $63.00

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.63.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after buying an additional 5,046,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,531 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,805 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth about $2,900,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $9,270,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

