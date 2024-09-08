AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on T. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

