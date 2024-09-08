Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VIG traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $190.42. 806,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,465. The company has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $196.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.97.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

