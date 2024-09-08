Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 970 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 214.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,351. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

