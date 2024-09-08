Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 524,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 52,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 305,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 158,285 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,151,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,565,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,903,000.

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.04. 600,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

