Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 571,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 343,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2,466.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,562,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,243,000 after buying an additional 1,502,002 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.12. 3,991,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,198. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

