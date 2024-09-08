Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.51. 220,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,461. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.08 and a 52-week high of $80.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.58.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.