Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.19. 8,830,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,056,020. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.60.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.