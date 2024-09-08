Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 145 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 0.6% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,206 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,193,000 after purchasing an additional 205,928 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,719 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after buying an additional 77,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $13.12 on Friday, hitting $533.17. 692,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,653. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

