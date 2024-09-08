Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,028,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,610,000 after purchasing an additional 385,044 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,800,000 after acquiring an additional 259,252 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,405,000 after acquiring an additional 780,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,774,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,492,000 after acquiring an additional 782,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,429,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,459,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.35. 2,036,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,512. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $71.11.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

