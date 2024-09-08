Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes $4.65 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,682. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.25.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

