Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALV. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $122.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Autoliv from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.46.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $96.03 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $89.37 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $112.68.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 427,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,058,000 after buying an additional 117,060 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 20.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,362,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,715,000 after purchasing an additional 402,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

