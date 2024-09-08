Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.57.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Down 0.2 %

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Shares of APR.UN stock opened at C$11.78 on Wednesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$9.69 and a 12-month high of C$11.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$577.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62.

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.