Avalanche One Day Trading Volume Tops $235.51 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $23.20 or 0.00042258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion and approximately $235.51 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00013497 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 445,264,618 coins and its circulating supply is 405,261,518 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

