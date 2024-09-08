Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,831.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,744,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,020 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 115.1% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,987,000 after buying an additional 2,389,558 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,345,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,578,000 after acquiring an additional 236,019 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,570,000 after acquiring an additional 174,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after purchasing an additional 59,930 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

AVDE traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $63.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,659. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

