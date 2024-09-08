AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Holdings Lifted by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.15% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,575,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 101.6% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,553,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after buying an additional 782,985 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 96.4% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 43,884 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 122.6% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,920. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $58.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Company Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

See Also

